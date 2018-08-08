

Between mid-May and early August, 2018, the depth of Halema‘uma‘u more than tripled and its diameter more than doubled as magma from Kīlauea’s shallow summit reservoir moved into the lower East Rift Zone. Evidence of subsidence is visible in this video, taken during an early morning helicopter overflight on August 6, 2018. Cracks and down-dropped blocks of the caldera floor have slumped into Halema‘uma‘u. At the base of the steep crater walls are piles of talus (rock fragments) shaken loose during previous summit collapse events. Areas of persistent steaming within the crater, in the vicinity of the former lava lake, are also visible. Video courtesy of USGS/HVO

Early morning overflight view of the small lava pond within the fissure 8 cone. Weak lava bubbling and convection was occurring in the pond, which was around 5-10 m (about 16-33 ft) below the channel spillway. Photo taken Tuesday, August 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Lava in the fissure 8 channel is now crusted over. Fissure 8 and other inactive fissures are steaming the background, a common sight during early morning overflights (cooler air temperature results in more condensation, making steam more visible). Photo taken Tuesday, August 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Active breakouts on the western side of the Ahalanui lobe of the fissure 8 flow near Isaac Hale Beach Park were visible this morning. There was no apparent advance of the flow toward the Pohoiki boat ramp since yesterday. Photo taken Tuesday, August 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Cracks parallel to the shoreline are developing in the lava delta near Kapoho and Vacation Lots—a reminder that lava deltas are inherently unstable and prone to collapse, one of the many hazards associated with ocean entries. Photo taken Tuesday, August 7, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity remains minimal at Kilauea Summit and at the lower east rift zone from fissure 8. Seismic activity at the summit is low with few earthquakes. Field crews overnight report a lava pond confined to fissure 8. HVO continues to monitor Kilauea for possible signs of reactivation.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32-mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changes in road conditions, and drive with caution.

The Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Pahoa Community Center is closed today due to Hurricane Hector.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

