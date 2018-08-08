MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — As Hurricane Hector continues to move on a westerly track toward south of the state, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) continues to work with emergency management and civil defense partners to monitor the storm. It was located about 220 miles south-southeast of Hilo moving west at 15 mph. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for Hawaii County as of 5:00 a.m. Large surf is expected today along southeast and east facing shores of Hawaii Island and east facing shores of Maui.

Safety and preparedness recommendations from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency include:

Do not use candles during a blackout or power outage due to risk of fire.

Use 9-1-1 only to report life-threatening emergencies.

Make sure to monitor local broadcasters and/or sign up for local notification systems if you live in a flood prone area.

Do not attempt to cross fast moving water, especially if you are unsure of the depth.

Follow the Department of Education online at www.hawaiipublicschools.org for the latest information on possible school closures. Make sure you know the closure notification procedure if your children attend a private or charter school.

Check with local officials and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) if you plan to hike or camp next week. Parks and other trails may be closed depending on the weather forecast. Visit the DLNR website at dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/category/… for the latest closure information.

Visitors should download and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

