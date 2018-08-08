At 11 a.m. HST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Hector was located near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 155.3 West. Hector is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Thursday, with a gradual turn toward the northwest expected Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Hector is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Slight weakening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 959 mb (28.32 inches).

Civil Defense Hurricane Hector 12 noon update for Wednesday, August 8, 2018

As of 10 a.m. Hurricane Hector was located approximately 220 miles south of Hilo. Hurricane Hector is located at latitude 16.5 N and longitude 155.0 W and moving west at 16 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 115 mph. If Hector continues on this track, it is forecast to pass south of Hawaii Island later today.

Due to the location and strength of Hector, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Hawaii Island. All field reports indicate there are no problems occurring due to surf, winds, and rain.

Due to the location of Hurricane Hector, the following advisories have been issued:

High Surf Warning remains in effect for the southeast shores of Ka‘u and Puna.

Southwest coast of the island (Ka‘u to Kona) may experience elevated surf up to 7 ft.

For your additional information:

Police and road crews report that all roads and highways are open. The following parks will remain closed until all danger has passed: Punalu‘u, Whittington, and Miloli‘i.

Elections Division reports the Pahoa and Pahala early voting stations are closed today. For information about walk-in voting and polls call the Hawaii County Elections Division at (808) 961-8277

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Pahoa Community Center is closed today.

