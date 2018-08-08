MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Clerk’s Office will close Absentee Walk-in Voting Sites at the Pahoa Community Center and the Pahala Community Center on Wednesday, August 8, due to the threat posed by Hurricane Hector.

These two Absentee Walk-in Voting Sites might also be closed on Thursday, August 9, depending on post-storm conditions.

All other Absentee Walk-in Voting Sites will be open, subject to weather conditions.

The official Primary Election Day is on Saturday, August 11. Absentee walk-in voting throughout the island began July 30, and ends on Thursday, August 9.

For further information, please call the Elections Office at 961-8673 or email hiloelec@hawaiicounty.gov

