 

   

Categorized | Elections, News

Absentee walk-in voting sites at Pahoa and Pahala to be closed Wednesday (Aug 8) due to Hurricane Hector

Posted on August 8, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Clerk’s Office will close Absentee Walk-in Voting Sites at the Pahoa Community Center and the Pahala Community Center on Wednesday, August 8, due to the threat posed by Hurricane Hector.

These two Absentee Walk-in Voting Sites might also be closed on Thursday, August 9, depending on post-storm conditions.

All other Absentee Walk-in Voting Sites will be open, subject to weather conditions.

The official Primary Election Day is on Saturday, August 11. Absentee walk-in voting throughout the island began July 30, and ends on Thursday, August 9.

For further information, please call the Elections Office at 961-8673 or email hiloelec@hawaiicounty.gov


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: