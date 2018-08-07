 

   

Kilauea Eruption: Eruptive activity is dramatically decreased at Fissure 8 and Kilauea summit

Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: hawaii247.com/lavamap

USGS Resources related to the 2018 Kilauea Lower East Rift Zone eruption and Summit Activity

Kīlauea Eruption Information Resources: www.hawaiicounty.gov/lava-rela…

Lavacam of Fissure 8 in Leilani Estates here.

Kilauea Eruption Update

Map as of 2:00 p.m. HST, August 6, 2018. Given the dynamic nature of Kīlauea's lower East Rift Zone eruption, with changing vent locations, fissures starting and stopping, and varying rates of lava effusion, map details shown here are accurate as of the date/time noted. Shaded purple areas indicate lava flows erupted in 1840, 1955, 1960, and 2014-2015.

This thermal map shows the fissure system and lava flows as of 6 am on Monday, August 6. Fissure 8 activity has decreased substantially over the past few days, with only a weak lava pond active within the Fissure 8 cone. There were no signs on the surface of lava being supplied from the vent into the channel. Nevertheless, residual lava in the flow continues to enter the ocean, mainly around Ahalanui. The black and white area is the extent of the thermal map. The temperature in the thermal image is displayed as gray-scale values, with the brightest pixels indicating the hottest areas. The thermal map was constructed by stitching many overlapping oblique thermal images collected by a handheld thermal camera during a helicopter overflight of the flow field. The base is a copyrighted color satellite image (used with permission) provided by Digital Globe.

This is a Civil Defense Message for 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity has decreased at the Kilauea summit and lower east rift eruption from fissure 8. Seismic activity is low with few felt earthquakes at the summit. Crews overnight in the lower east rift report only glow in fissure 8. HVO continues to monitor Kilauea for signs of reactivation of activity. Several overflights are scheduled throughout the day to visually monitor the volcano.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

  • Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.
  • Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32-mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changing roadway conditions, and drive with caution. Motorcyclists and bicyclists should proceed with extreme caution.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

  • The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
  • Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

  • Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.
  • Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.
  • Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.
  • Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog

Click on image for a full description of air quality levels.

Click on image for full description of air quality levels.

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

  • Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.
  • Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Illustration of Kīlauea Volcano from the summit caldera to the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ). Blue arrows = contraction across the upper and middle rift zone, black arrows = expansion in LERZ. Blue arrows indicate contraction across the upper and middle rift zone as magma withdrew from this area and moved down the rift zone beginning on April 30, 2018. Black arrows indicate expansion across the rift zone as magma intruded into the LERZ; the widening on about May 18, 2018. Also, beginning in early May, magma began moving from the summit reservoir into the East Rift Zone. Data sources used in this modeling are from the U.S. Geological Survey/ University of Hawaii, NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency/ and the European Space Agency.

