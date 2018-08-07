Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/20180807-0600-hccd-KilaueaEruption.mp3

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity has decreased at the Kilauea summit and lower east rift eruption from fissure 8. Seismic activity is low with few felt earthquakes at the summit. Crews overnight in the lower east rift report only glow in fissure 8. HVO continues to monitor Kilauea for signs of reactivation of activity. Several overflights are scheduled throughout the day to visually monitor the volcano.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Do not access the flow field due to extreme hazard. Lava eruption could resume at any time.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32-mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changing roadway conditions, and drive with caution. Motorcyclists and bicyclists should proceed with extreme caution.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



