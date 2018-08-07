MEDIA RELEASE

August 7, 2018

WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawaii Revised Statutes, provides for the establishment of County organizations for emergency management and disaster relief with the Mayor having direct responsibility and authority over emergency management within the County.

WHEREAS, Chapter 127A Hawaii Revised Statutes and Chapter 7, Articles 1 and 2 of the Hawai‘i County Code, establishes a Civil Defense Agency within the County of Hawai‘i and prescribes its powers, duties, and responsibilities, and Section 13- 23 of the Hawai‘i County Charter empowers the Mayor of the County to declare emergencies; and

WHEREAS, the National Weather Service at 5:00 a.m. HST on August 6, 2018 issued Hurricane Hector Advisory Number 25 advising that Hurricane Hector had entered Hawaiian waters and was located at 15.0 North Latitude/141.9 West Longitude or 930 miles east of Hilo, Hawai‘i as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph and;

WHEREAS, the National Weather Service at 5:00 p.m. HST on August 7, 2018 issued Hurricane Hector Advisory Number 31 advising of a Tropical Storm Warning for the County of Hawai‘i. Hurricane Hector was located at 16.6 North Latitude/150.7 West Longitude or 370 miles east of South Point, Hawai‘i as a Category 4. hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and;

WHEREAS, a Tropical Storm Warning means that possible tropical storm conditions can occur any time within the next 36 hours; and

WHEREAS, conditions associated with hurricanes and tropical storms include but are not limited to storm surge, high surf, high winds, flash flooding and heavy rain may occur; and;

WHEREAS, due to the possibility of imminent disaster due to property damage and/or bodily injury to residents of Hawai`i Island, and the need for government agencies and representatives from the private sector to mobilize and provide immediate services to our island residents, a state of emergency is authorized pursuant to Chapter 127A Hawaii Revised Statutes, and Chapter 7, Hawai`i County Code.

WHEREAS, being that the Mayor is temporarily absent or disabled pursuant to Section 5-1.5 Hawai‘i County Charter the Managing Director shall act as Mayor; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, WIL OKABE, Acting Mayor of the County of Hawai‘i, do hereby proclaim and declare that a state of emergency exists due threat of imminent disaster on the Hawai‘i Island, effective August 7, 2018, and continuing thereon for 60 days or until further act by this office.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the County of Hawai‘i to be affixed. Done this 7th day of August 2018 in Hilo, Hawai‘i.

WIL OKABE

Acting Mayor

County of Hawai‘i

