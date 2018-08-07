

A color enhanced infrared GOES-West satellite time-lapse movie of the Central Pacific August 577, 2018 with Hurricane Hector approaching the Hawaiian Islands. For the latest see the image loop below.

Hawaii County Civil Defense 7:30 p.m. Advisory for Hurricane Hector

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the island of Hawaii. A tropical storm warning is issued when there is a high probability of tropical storm force winds expected anytime within the next 36 hours.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the center of Hurricane Hector was approximately 370 miles ESE of South Point at latitude 16.6 N and longitude 150.7 W, moving west at approximately 16 mph. Strongest sustained winds are estimated at 130 mph.

The following advisories have been issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center:

Tropical storm force winds up to 73 mph are possible for the east and southeast sections of Hawaii Island, especially for the areas around South Point.

High winds gusts are forecast through Wednesday and will affect the entire island, especially downslope areas.

High Surf Warning up to 15 ft for east and southeast facing shores until 6:00 pm Wednesday.

The following public safety measures and recommendations are now in effect:

High winds can cause extremely dangerous conditions due to flying debris, downed power lines, and blocked roads. These hazards can occur without advance warning.

Be prepared for interruptions to utilities, including power outages.

Secure loose objects in your yard and prepare your house for strong winds.

Residents along the affected shores should be alert for high and dangerous surf conditions.

It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency.

If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding.

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here: records.hawaiicounty.gov/webli…

The following beach and road closures are in effect:

Whittington, Punaluu, and Milolii Beach Parks are closed. All pavilion and camping permits for these three parks have been canceled through Friday.

South Point Road from the Kamaoa Road junction to South Point is open to local resident traffic only.

Early voting sites at the Pahoa Community Center and the Pahala Community Center will be closed Wednesday, August 8.

At 11 p.m. HST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Hector was located near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 152.2 West. Hector is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this same general motion is expected to continue through Thursday evening. On the latest forecast track, the center of Hector is expected to pass about 150 miles south of the Big Island during the day on Wednesday. Remember, the effects of a hurricane are far-reaching and can extend well away from the center.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher gusts. Hector is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some slight weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Hector will likely remain a powerful and dangerous hurricane through Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 956 mb (28.23 inches).

Though Hector’s persistent slow trek toward higher latitudes now will bring the tropical storm force wind field associated with the hurricane close enough to Hawaii Island to necessitate issuing a tropical storm warning. The forecast track has been adjusted slightly to the north during the next 48 hours, but still lies very close to the guidance consensus.

After 48 hours, Hector is expected to begin gradually gaining latitude as it passes by the anticyclone and comes under increasing influence of an upper trough to the west of 170W.

Hurricane Hector: Public urged to prepare

HONOLULU — National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing advisories on Hurricane Hector, located east-southeast of Hilo. Based on the latest forecast.

“Hector is our first hurricane this year. We want to remind the public we are in the middle of the hurricane season and we urge people to take the weekend to prepare their homes and families for impacts that could be felt statewide,” said Tom Travis, Administrator of Emergency Management.

HI-EMA recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone:

Prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter. Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

