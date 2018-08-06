 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of July 30-August 5, 2018

Posted on August 6, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 30, through August 5, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 670 DUI arrests compared with 685 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 1 5
North Hilo 0 3
South Hilo 4 154
Puna 0 148
Ka‘ū 0 17
Kona 8 279
South Kohala 2 57
North Kohala 1 7
Island Total 16 670

There have been 739 major accidents so far this year compared with 807 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.4 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 19 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 5.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 4.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


