MEDIA RELEASE

Police have arrested and charged two individuals for liquor violations in Downtown Hilo.

Today, at 10:40 a.m., Jeremy Hall, 42-years-old and Henry Hillis, 67-years-old, both of no permanent addresses, were charged for the offense of Liquor Prohibited after officers from the Community Policing Section and the South Hilo Patrol Division were conducting foot patrols in Downtown Hilo and observed both Hall and Hillis consuming an alcoholic beverage from an open container while in a public place.

Their bail was set at $1,000 each, and both remain in the police cellblock pending their initial court appearance.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department will continue to conduct random enforcement projects using both uniformed and plainclothes officers in Downtown Hilo as well as other public locations where consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

Police ask anyone who may witness individuals drinking in a public place where liquor is prohibited to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

