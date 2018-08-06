Kilauea Eruption Update

This morning’s overflight revealed a weak to moderately active pond of lava bubbling within the fissure 8 cone, but no visible supply of lava from fissure 8 into the channel. The perched channel and braided sections downstream were essentially crusted over with some incandescence noted. Active flow in the channel was observed immeidately west Kapoho Crater. Photo taken Monday, August 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This image is from a research camera mounted in the observation tower at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The camera is looking SSE towards Halemaʻumaʻu. Webcam image taken Monday, August 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



During this morning’s overflight, HVO geologists observed low levels of lava fountaining within the fissure 8 spatter cone and crusted lava in the spillway and channel downstream. The significance of this change is not yet clear. Eruptions can wax and wane or pause for days to weeks before returning to high levels of lava discharge. New outbreaks in the area of the active fissures could also occur in the near future. Video taken Monday, August 6, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



This video shows a timelapse of the lava flows erupted in Kīlauea’s Lower East Rift Zone between June 1 and August 3, 2018. Maps courtesy of USGS/HVO.

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/20180806-usgs-eruption-media-brief.mp3

USGS/Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park media briefing 3 p.m. Monday, August 6, 2018

This is a Civil Defense Message for 4 p.m., Monday, August 6, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that eruptive activity has decreased at the Kilauea summit and lower east rift zone at fissure 8. Seismic activity is low with few felt earthquakes at the summit. Weak activity was reported in the fissure 8 cone with no activity seen in the upper channel. At the ocean entry, mild incandescence was reported.

HVO continues to monitor Kilauea for signs of reactivation of activity. Several overflights are scheduled throughout the day to visually monitor the volcano.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changing roadway conditions, and drive with caution. Motorcyclists and bicyclists should proceed with extreme caution.

The Pahoa eruption information meeting, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, August 7, has been canceled as the County prepares for Hurricane Hector.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Check all utility connections of water, gas, and electricity for potential damage from earthquake activity.

Do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard. Be aware that channel overflows and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field.

The ocean entry continues to produce a laze plume. Take precautions and stay out of the plume to avoid exposure to hydrochloric acid and glass particles, which can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

