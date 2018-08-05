This is a Civil Defense brush fire road closure update for 8 a.m., Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Hawaii Police Department reports the status of the following roads due to the Waikoloa brush fire:

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between the Waikoloa Road junction and Daniel K Inouye Highway is closed. All others roads are open.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway is open, drivers can only travel south on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) (toward Kona).

To access Waikoloa or Waimea use Old Saddle Road to Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190).

