Kilauea Eruption Update

View of the fissure 8 cone and spillway from HVO’s overflight early this morning, during which geologists observed eruptive activity that was much less vigorous than in past days. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Looking more directly into the fissure 8 vent this morning, the inner walls of the cone and lava surface could be seen. The level of lava within the vent and spillway (left) were down compared to yesterday. A dark crust, which forms as the lava surface cools, had formed on the lava with the spillway. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey An ‘a‘ā flow on the western flank of Halekamahina, a cone west of Kapoho Crater. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Lava breakouts on the north and east sides of Kapoho Crater (upper right) were also observed during this morning’s overflight. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Incandescent lava remained visible in a section of the fissure 8 channel west of Kapoho Crater (just visible at far left). This view is looking south toward the ocean; the laze plume rising from the ocean entry can be seen in the far distance. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Closer view of the open channel west of Kapoho Crater. According to geologists flying over the area, the flow appeared be the result of draining from the upslope channel; no discernible movement was observed. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A diffuse laze plume this morning afforded a clear view of Isaac Hale Beach Park and the ocean entry, which was being fed across a broad front by viscous pāhoehoe. Lava flows in this area have thus far spared the Pohoiki boat ramp, visible at left. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Closer view of the viscous pāhoehoe flow entering the ocean near Isaac Hale Beach Park this morning. Photo taken Sunday, August 5, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Sunday, August 5, 2018.

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/20180805-0600-hccd-KilaueaEruption.mp3

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that earthquakes continue at a decreased rate at the Kilauea summit. Fissure 8 continues to erupt with lower lava levels. The lava channel is sluggish, but still active. Lava continues to enter the ocean creating a LAZE plume. The margin of the flow at the ocean entry has not advanced and remains approximately 500 feet from the Pohoiki boat ramp.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changing roadway conditions, and drive with caution. Motorcyclists and bicyclists should proceed with extreme caution.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Check all utility connections of water, gas, and electricity for potential damage from earthquake activity.

Do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard. Be aware that channel overflows and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field.

The ocean entry continues to produce a laze plume. Take precautions and stay out of the plume to avoid exposure to hydrochloric acid and glass particles, which can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



