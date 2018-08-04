 

   

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) still closed due to Waikoloa brushfire Saturday (Aug 4)

Area of brushfires Saturday, August 4, 2018. Map courtesy of NASA.

This is a Civil Defense brush fire road closure update for 5 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018

Hawaii Fire Department reports the following roads remain closed due to the Waikoloa brush fire:

  • Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between the Waikoloa Road junction and Kaiminani Drive.
  • Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between Kaiminani Drive and Puu Lani Ranch is open to local traffic only.
  • Daniel K. Inouye Highway between the Old Saddle Road junction and Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) junction.

For motorists traveling between Hilo and Kona, use Daniel K. Inouye Highway to the Old Saddle Road junction at Mile Marker 43 to Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190), detour through Waikoloa to Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19). Waimea through Kawaihae to Queen Kaahumanu Highway is open. Motorist traveling south, Mamalahoa Highway south (Route 11) is open.


One Response to “Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) still closed due to Waikoloa brushfire Saturday (Aug 4)”

  1. Christine Sprowl Tetak says:
    August 4, 2018 at 9:52 am

    How is this fire affecting the remaining Hawaii IslandWaikoloa Nightingale Donkeys that live in that area? Have they been relocated? Please respond.

