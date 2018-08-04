Misty weather is coming and going this morning at the summit of Kīlauea. A break in the mist allowed this clear view of Halema‘uma‘u from the northeast rim of the caldera, from which talus (rock fragments) piled at the base of the steep crater walls can be seen. With each summit collapse. rocks in the crater walls are shaken loose, widening the crater. Since May 16, 2018, the crater depth has more than tripled and the diameter has more than doubled. Photo taken Saturday, August 4, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey During HVO’s early morning overflight today, lava was moving sluggishly through the fissure 8 channel (from upper right to lower left in this view), well within the banks of the perched channel. The fissure 8 vent can be seen in the distance (area of blue-tinted volcanic gas emissions). Photo taken Saturday, August 4, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Multiple streams of lava were oozing into the sea along the southern lobe of the active ocean entry near Isaac Hale Park this morning. Photo taken Saturday, August 4, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A slightly different view of the southernmost lobe of ocean entry lava streams. The roof of the house at Isaac Hale Beach Park can be seen through the laze plume. Photo taken Saturday, August 4, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that earthquakes continue at Kilauea summit. Fissure 8 continues to erupt lava into the perched channel, sending flows to the ocean at Ahalanui and creating a large laze plume. The margin of the flow at the ocean entry has not advanced and remains approximately 500 feet from the Pohoiki boat ramp.

Motorists on Highway 11 between the 28 and 32 mile marker are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changing roadway conditions, and drive with caution. Motorcyclists and bicyclists should proceed with extreme caution.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Check all utility connections of water, gas, and electricity for potential damage from earthquake activity.

Do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard. Be aware that channel overflows and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field.

The ocean entry continues to produce a laze plume. Take precautions and stay out of the plume to avoid exposure to hydrochloric acid and glass particles, which can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

