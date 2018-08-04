MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the reopening of the Kailua Park tennis courts, effective August 3, 2018. This follows the successful installation of a new court surfacing system, new LED lighting system for nighttime play, replacement of the fencing fabric and related enhancements.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks park users and the general public for their understanding and patience during the tennis facilities at Kailua Park.

For more information on the project, please call Parks & Recreation Administration office at 961-8311.

