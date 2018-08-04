MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, Aug. 6, through Friday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (HWY 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 7.2 and 9.2 on Monday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for guardrail work.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) KEAAU

Lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 6 and 9 in the vicinity of the Keaau-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., for pavement marking.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Marker 2 to 10 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama stream Bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 8, through Friday, Aug. 10, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

