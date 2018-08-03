MEDIA RELEASE

Tickets are still available for AARP Movies for Grownups Screening of “Crazy, Rich Asians” in Hilo on Tuesday (Aug 7).

The free pre-release screening takes place Tuesday, August 7 at 6 p.m. at the Regal Prince Kuhio 9 theatre. There’s a two tickets per person limit and you must pre-register at aarp.cvent.com/CRA_Hilo or by calling 1-844-418-2281 to get tickets.

The movie, starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, follows New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and Nick’s own disapproving mother taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

AARP’s Movies for Grownups celebrates and encourages films with unique appeal to audiences with a grown-up state of mind—and recognizes the inspiring artists who make them. With weekly news and reviews, nationwide screenings, and an annual awards event, AARP champions movies for grownups, by grownups. For more info, visit Movies for Grownups online.

