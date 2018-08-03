MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the death of a man and woman at an apartment complex in Kailua-Kona.

At approximately 9:49 a.m., this morning, (August 8), police responded to an apartment complex on Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona. Officers found the lifeless bodies of a male and female within the second-floor unit.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. An autopsy will be conducted next week to determine the exact cause of deaths. No names are being disclosed at this time pending official identification and notification of next of kin of both decedents.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646, ext. 228 or dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.g….

