MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, August 4, 2018. This action is taken in honor of Hawaiʻi Police Department Officer Bronson K. Kaliloa, whose memorial service will be at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo on that day. Officer Kaliloa was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 17.

“We grieve with Officer Kaliloa’s family and friends, as we lay this courageous, generous and beloved man to rest. His work with the Hawai‘i Police Department greatly improved our community, and we are forever changed by his loss,” Gov. Ige said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



