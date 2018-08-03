MEDIA RELEASE
Name of product:
Hill Topper Electric Bike motor controller circuit board
Hazard:
Water can enter the motor controller and cause it to accelerate on its own, posing a crash and injury hazard to the rider.
Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 2, 2018
Units:
About 3,350
Consumer Contact:
Hill Topper toll-free at 855-743-3279 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, email support@ukko.io or online at www.electric-bike-kit.com and click on Recall Information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Hill Topper Electric Bike Kits with motor controller circuit boards used to convert regular bicycles to electric bicycles. The motor controller circuit boards, 24V/250W and 36V/350W, were sold separately as well as part of the kits. The model numbers KT24WSH-BF08 and KT36WSH-BFZ13504 can be found on the front of the motor control units.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motor controller circuit boards and kits and contact the firm for a free replacement motor controller circuit board.
Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received six reports of a rider losing control of his bike when the motor accelerated without rider input, including one reported injury resulting in scrapes and bruises to the rider.
Sold At:
Hill Topper’s Seattle store and online at www.electric-bike-kit.com from January 2017 through June 2018 for $50 (24V/250W units) to $60 (36V/350W units) and for between $500 and $800 when sold with the kits.
Manufacturer(s):
Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., China.
Importer(s):
Clean Republic SODO LLC, dba “UKKO,” Seattle, Wash.
Distributor(s):
Clean Republic SODO LLC, dba “UKKO,” Seattle, Wash.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-200
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Report an incident involving this product
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.
Leave a Reply