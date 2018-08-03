MEDIA RELEASE

Recalled Hill Topper electric bike kit Recalled 24V/250W Motor Controller and 36V/350W

Name of product:

Hill Topper Electric Bike motor controller circuit board

Hazard:

Water can enter the motor controller and cause it to accelerate on its own, posing a crash and injury hazard to the rider.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

August 2, 2018

Units:

About 3,350

Consumer Contact:

Hill Topper toll-free at 855-743-3279 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, email support@ukko.io or online at www.electric-bike-kit.com and click on Recall Information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Hill Topper Electric Bike Kits with motor controller circuit boards used to convert regular bicycles to electric bicycles. The motor controller circuit boards, 24V/250W and 36V/350W, were sold separately as well as part of the kits. The model numbers KT24WSH-BF08 and KT36WSH-BFZ13504 can be found on the front of the motor control units.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motor controller circuit boards and kits and contact the firm for a free replacement motor controller circuit board.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of a rider losing control of his bike when the motor accelerated without rider input, including one reported injury resulting in scrapes and bruises to the rider.

Sold At:

Hill Topper’s Seattle store and online at www.electric-bike-kit.com from January 2017 through June 2018 for $50 (24V/250W units) to $60 (36V/350W units) and for between $500 and $800 when sold with the kits.

Manufacturer(s):

Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., China.

Importer(s):

Clean Republic SODO LLC, dba “UKKO,” Seattle, Wash.

Distributor(s):

Clean Republic SODO LLC, dba “UKKO,” Seattle, Wash.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

18-200

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Report an incident involving this product

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

