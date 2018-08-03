By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:32 p.m. alarm Friday (Aug 3) for a fire at the Queens’ Marketplace on Waikoloa Beach Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find an exterior wall of a 40’x100′ commercial building smoldering with light smoke in the building. Crews discovered a temporary wall made with 2×4 pieces of wood and plywood with about one-square-foot burning. A bunch of cigarette butts were between the sidewalk and this temporary wall which caught fire.

Firefighters were able to have the fire out by 2:45 p.m. and the scene was turned over to the facilities maintenance crew. There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



