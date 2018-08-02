MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s help with the disappearance of a 42-year-old North Kona woman who was reported missing in 2011.

Naomi Sanders was last seen leaving her Kainaliu home the night of (June 6).

Sanders is described as about 5-feet-3-inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tribal print tattoo on her upper right arm in the shape of an armband.

Police ask that anyone that may have seen her or may have information about this case to call Detective Carrie Akina at (808) 326-4646, ext. 277, or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

