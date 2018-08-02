MEDIA RELEASE

Mayor Harry Kim will be recognized for his years of leading emergency preparedness efforts in Hawai’i County after a panel discussion in Honolulu on August 9.

The Pacific Risk Management ‘Ohana (PRiMO), a group of more than 100 organizations protecting Pacific Island communities from natural hazards, will present its Leadership Award to Mayor Kim and Dr. Charles “Chip” Fletcher, professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

“The Navigators Council of PRiMO chose to honor Mayor Kim and Dr. Fletcher for their tireless efforts and longstanding leadership in helping the people of Hawai’i and the Pacific become more prepared and resilient in the face of natural disasters,” said PRiMO Chairman Dr. Karl Kim.

Dr. Kim said that Mayor Kim and Dr. Fletcher exemplify leadership, service and commitment in their respective careers.

PRiMO’s Partnership Award will be presented to Ikaika Marzo for his efforts to organize support for the Puna community amid the ongoing eruption in the Lower East Rift Zone.

The award ceremony is part of PRiMO’s annual convention, to be held at the Hawai’i Convention Center on August 6-9, 2018.

