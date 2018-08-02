Kilauea Eruption Update



Fissure 8 and lava flow in the Lower East Rift Zone of Kilauea. Video shot Tuesday, July 31, 2018 courtesy of Hawaii County Fire Department.

During this morning’s overflight, HVO geologists used a telephoto lens to capture this image of the fissure 8 cone. Activity within the vent was low, with small bubble bursts in the eastern part of the vent and low lava fountains on the western side. The fountains occasionally threw spatter onto the west rim of the cone (right). Photo taken Thursday, August 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey An early morning aerial view (looking west) of the fissure 8 lava channel. Downstream of the vent, the channel splits to form a “braided” section in the lava channel, and, this morning, the north (right) arm of the braided section appeared to be partially abandoned. Lava was still visible in part of the northern braid, but the lower section was only weakly incandescent. During today’s overflight, lava within the channel generally appeared to be at a lower level than in previous days. Photo taken Thursday, August 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey During this morning’s overflight, the ocean entry laze plume was being blown offshore, allowing this fairly clear view (looking northeast) of the Pohoiki boat ramp at Isaac Hale Beach Park. Incandescent (glowing red) spots of lava can be seen within the flow field beyond the boat ramp. HVO geologists also observed a few oozes of lava on or near the western flow margin, but all appeared weak as of 6:00 a.m. HST. Photo taken Thursday, August 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey On July 13, we posted an image of a tiny “island” forming just offshore of the Kapoho ocean entry. Today, that feature—likely a submarine tumulus of lava that built up underwater and emerged above sea level—is no longer an “island.” It now looks more like a peninsula, attached to the coast by a black sand tombolo, a sandy isthmus, creating a feature known as a “tied island.” Whether or not it will withstand wave erosion over time remains to be seen. Photo taken Thursday, August 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 4 p.m., Thursday, August 2, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that earthquakes continue at Kilauea summit. At 11:55 a.m. a collapse event occurred at Halemaumau crater but no damage was reported on Highway 11. Fissure 8 continues to erupt lava into the perched channel, sending flows to the ocean at Ahalanui and creating a large laze plume. This afternoon, a spillover on the north side of the upper channel caused a brush fire in an undeveloped area. The margin of the flow at the ocean entry has not advanced and remains approximately 500 feet from the Pohoiki boat ramp.

State Highways reports no new cracks on Highway 11, but request motorists stay on the pavement and be alert for changes in roadway conditions between mile markers 28 and 32.

There will be an eruption information meeting in Volcano Village tonight at Cooper Center at 5:30 p.m. regarding emergency preparations.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Check all utility connections of water, gas, and electricity for potential damage from earthquake activity.

Do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard. Be aware that channel overflows and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field.

The ocean entry continues to produce a laze plume. Take precautions and stay out of the plume to avoid exposure to hydrochloric acid and glass particles, which can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

