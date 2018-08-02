MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the release of “Saving ʻŌhiʻa, Hawaii’s Sacred Tree,” a new half-hour documentary on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, the disease that is killing ʻōhiʻa lehua, Hawaii’s most widespread and important native tree.

Funded through a grant from the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council, this film features some of the researchers and resource managers grappling with this new disease, and community members describing their emotional and cultural relationships with ʻōhiʻa.

A grant from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority will support three screenings of the video on Hawaiʻi Island, including the premiere at the Palace Theater in Hilo at 6:30 p.m. on August 4.

With DLNR DOFAW assistance, the video will also be broadcast on local network affiliates statewide in August and September. The video was produced by Club Sullivan, with assistance from the Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death strategic response team. For more information on Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death, visit www.RapidOhiaDeath.org.

See “Saving ʻŌhiʻa” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at:

August 4 Palace Theater, Hilo

August 17 Kahilu Theatre, Waimea

August 31 Aloha Theatre, Kealakekua

Check your television guide for other broadcast dates, times, and channels.

