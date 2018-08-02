UPDATED (12 noon on 8/2/2018)

The Hawaii Fire Department reports the brush fire near Waikoloa continues to burn. The fire has extended along Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) requiring the roadway to be closed from the Old Saddle Road junction to Kaiminani Drive.

On roadways:

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) is closed between Old Saddle Road and Kaiminani Drive.

Local traffic will be allowed to Puu Lani.

Waikoloa Road is closed from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) to Paniolo Avenue.

Use alternate routes. Road status and conditions are subject to changes without notice.

Traffic on Daniel K Inouye and Old Saddle Road must go through Waimea.

Avoid the area if possible.

UPDATED (10:30 a.m. on 8/2/2018)

This is a Civil Defense message for Thursday, August 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department reports the brush fire near Waikoloa continues to burn. Fire prevention is being conducted adjacent to Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) requiring the roadway to be closed from the Old Saddle Road junction to the Daniel K. Inouye Highway junction through late this afternoon.

On roadways;

Waikoloa Road is closed from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) to Paniolo Drive.

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) is closed between Daniel K Inouye Highway and Old Saddle Road.

Road status and conditions are subject to changes without notice.

Avoid the area if possible.

UPDATED (10:05 a.m. on 8/2/2018)

At the request of the Hawaii Fire Department, the Hawaii Police Department has CLOSED Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) between Old Saddle Rd and Daniel K Inouye Memorial Hwy. Waikoloa Rd also remains CLOSED between Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) and Paniolo Ave. This is due to a brush fire. The Hawaii Fire Department is still on scene, fighting the fire. Please drive safely.

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense message at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018.

The Hawaii Fire Department reports the brush fire near Waikoloa continues to burn and has been kept behind the fire break away from Waikoloa Village.

On roadways;

Waikoloa Road is closed from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) to Paniolo Drive.

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) is open, drivers must use caution and reduce speed between Daniel K Inouye Highway and Old Saddle Road.

Road status and conditions are subject to changes without notice.

Avoid the area if possible.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



