HAWAII COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA RELEASE

Due to the continued Halema‘uma‘u collapse events and the degradation of Highway 11 between the 28 to 32-mile marker, the Volcano Fire Station apparatus, and personnel, which were located within the National Park at the former Kilauea Military Camp (Station 19), have been temporarily relocated to safer locations.

The following emergency apparatus and personnel have been relocated as noted below:

Engine Company 19 has been relocated to the Pāhoa Fire Station to assist with the Leilani Eruption incident.

Medic 19 has been relocated to the Kea‘au Fire Station.

During the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Medic 19 is moved up to the Cooper Center at the Volunteer Company 19 Alpha Fire Station to provide for better Emergency Medical Services response.

Medic 19 moves back to the Kea‘au Fire Station after 6 p.m., alternating emergency responses with the Kea‘au Medic unit.

This immediate move is part of the short-term plan to keep our personnel safe, as well as providing continued emergency services to the community. The Hawai‘i Fire Department’s intermediate plan is:

Rent or lease a property/housing in an area outside of the hazard zone but within the response district.

Build a temporary station at an optimal location in regards to emergency response outside of the hazard zone.

Both plans have received preliminary approvals from FEMA and are in process. The long-term plan to build a brand-new fire station has yet to receive FEMA approval at this point.

This continues to be a dynamic and fluid situation. Our priorities and decision making shall be for life safety considerations and to provide optimal service to the community. We thank you for your patience and understanding during this ongoing event.

