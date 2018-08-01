MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation, Airports Division (HDOT) will be holding a public information meeting on commercial helicopter flights over the residential areas of Hilo. HDOT, Federal Aviation Administration Western Region, and Hawaii Helicopter Association representatives will be present to receive community input and answer questions. Community members are encouraged to attend.

The meeting is scheduled for the following location and time:

2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Nani Mau Gardens

421 Makalika Street, Hilo, HI, 96720

The public information meeting is accessible for individuals with disabilities. To request an auxiliary aid or service (e.g., sign language, interpreter, specific language interpreter, designated parking, and materials in alternate format) contact Mr. Daryl Fujita at (808) 838-8884. TTY users may use TRS to contact HDOT.

