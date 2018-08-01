By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 3 p.m. alarm Tuesday (July 31) to 74-4920 Kiwi Street in Kailua-Kona for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a 600 square-foot home engulfed in flames. The home was behind a larger structure which made access for firefighters difficult via a long curved driveway. The fire was under control by 3:17 p.m. and it was declared out at 4 p.m.

The residents were not home at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries reported. The structure was destroyed with the loss estimated at $90,000.

