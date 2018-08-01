MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the opening of the hunting season in the Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a forest reserve (PWW), youth and disabled hunt and makai sections pursuant to Title 13, Chapter 123, “Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting.” DLNR-DOFAW also announces a special ungulate control program for the PWW mauka section pursuant to Title 13, Chapter 123-9, “Rules Regulating Game Mammal Hunting.”

The SPECIAL YOUTH AND DISABLED HUNT will be open in the safety zone above the Pu‘u Lani subdivision on weekends and state holidays in the month of August 2018. Only youth (children who are 15 years of age or younger) and disabled hunters may hunt in this area. Only one adult licensed hunter may accompany each youth hunter and one licensed, non-hunting assistant may accompany each disabled hunter. The bag limit for this hunt is three (3) non-typical rams and one (1) typical ram per hunter per day. This is also the season limit (See Table 1). Deboning and skinning is allowed. Skull with attached horns must remain intact and genitals must remain attached to the carcass.

The MAKAI ARCHERY (below Mamalahoa Highway) season will take place during the first four consecutive weekends in August, and during any state holidays that occur during that time (i.e. August 17, 2018; Statehood Day). The bag limit for this hunt is one (1) pig, one (1) non­ typical ram, and three (3) goats per hunter per day. This is also the season limit. Deboning and skinning is allowed. The tail and genitalia of harvested animals must remain attached for species and sex identification purposes.

The MAKAI MUZZLELOADER season will take place during the three weekends following the archery season, and during any state holidays that occur during that time (i.e. September 3, 2018; Labor Day). The bag limit for this hunt is one (1) pig, one (1) non-typical ram, and three (3) goats per hunter per day. This is also the season limit. Deboning and skinning is allowed. The tail and genitalia of harvested animals must remain attached for species and sex identification purposes.

The PU‘U WA‘A WA‘A MAUKA UNGULATE CONTROL PROGRAM (above Mamalahoa Highway), will be a non-typical ram and feral goat hunt, and will take place concurrently with the Makai Muzzleloader season (during the three consecutive weekends following the Makai Archery season, including State holidays). The bag limit will be one (1) non-typical ram and two (2) goats (either sex) per hunter per day. During this program, the whole carcasses (entrails can be cleaned but with attached genitalia on carcass) need to be inspected at checkout. For safety purposes, a maximum of 30 permittees will be allowed per day. Hunters interested in participating on the PWW Mauka Ungulate Control Program will be issued permits at the hunter check station on a first­ come, first-served basis.

