Structure fire in Puna Tuesday morning (July 31)

Posted on July 31, 2018. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters answered an 8:58 a.m. alarm Tuesday (July 31) to 37th Avenue near Aulii Street in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 24-by-44 foot structure made of concrete with steel framing and a metal iron roof with heavy smoke and flames coming from a rear window area. Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:11 a.m. and it was declared out at 9:17 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze which is under investigation as to its cause.


