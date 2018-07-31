By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters answered an 8:58 a.m. alarm Tuesday (July 31) to 37th Avenue near Aulii Street in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a 24-by-44 foot structure made of concrete with steel framing and a metal iron roof with heavy smoke and flames coming from a rear window area. Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:11 a.m. and it was declared out at 9:17 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze which is under investigation as to its cause.

