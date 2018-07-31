MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section is initiating a short-term program starting in August 2018 that is designed to assist County residents with the disposal of unwanted vehicles. This Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program is to help registered vehicle owners dispose of vehicles legally and properly, in an effort to reduce the number of derelict and abandoned vehicles on public roadways.

A maximum of one vehicle per registered owner may be disposed of at no charge during this program’s time period of August 1 to October 31, 2018. Please note that each owner is responsible for the towing and removal costs from the vehicle’s location to the designated scrap metal recycler. The County will pay only the disposal costs directly to the County’s existing scrap metal contractors.

This program may be extended if allocated funds are available.

Applications for this program will be accepted from August 1–31, 2018. Registered vehicle owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, due to a limited number of disposal appointments.

Please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… for the application, guidelines, and instructions. If you have any questions, please contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Program at (808) 961-8552 or DEMAV@hawaiicounty.gov

