As paddlers line up for the 2018 Queen Liliuokalani Long Distance Canoe races on the Labor Day weekend, Hawaii Canoe Racing Association members will also be competing for qualifying slots at the 2019 International Va‘a Federation (IVF) World Distance Championships. The Queen’s Race nearshore water conditions, distance and iron crews will be competing in similar conditions and distances as those at the IVF World Distance Championships.

Hawaii crews will be vying in several Queen’s Race IVF sanctioned qualifying race divisions including the signature 18-mile race, V1 (one-person canoe) and the Kupuna Classic (6-person canoe) for the 70+ age group.

The Australian Outrigger Canoe Racing Association will host the IVF World Distance Championships on the shores of Mooloolaba on Australia’s Sunshine Coast from August 9 through August 17, 2019.

“This is an exciting moment for outrigger canoe racing in Hawaii,” said Kai Opua Canoe Club President Uncle Bo Campos. “The iconic Queen’s Race is now the only Hawaii qualifier for the IVF World Distance Championships. We are looking forward to spirited completion so Hawaii is well represented against the more than 33 countries expected to participate.”

Hawaii Canoe Racing Association paddlers and crews are encouraged to register online for the upcoming 2018 Queen Liliuokalani Long Distance Canoe races as the race is expected to draw large numbers of crews.

The 2018 Queen Lili‘uokalani Long Distance Outrigger Canoe Races will welcome paddlers from around the world for five days of exciting canoe racing on the Labor Day weekend (Thursday, August 30 through Monday, September 3). The signature 18-mile long distance race is slated for Saturday, September 1.

Kai ‘Opua Canoe Club, one of Hawaii’s oldest outrigger canoe clubs, will compete as hosts with outrigger canoe clubs from Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Tahiti, United Kingdom, Hawaii and the continental US.

The 2018 Queen Lili‘uokalani Long Distance Outrigger Canoe Races are sponsored in part by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Queen K 76, Pacifico, OluKai, Ocean Paddler Television, Courtyard Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Hulakai, Kialoa and numerous corporate and community donors.

For detailed race information including a complete list of events, log onto www.qlcanoerace.com

