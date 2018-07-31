MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA (PTA), Hawai‘i — Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care as military units are scheduled to convoy in August on the following dates and times:

Aug. 1 PTA to Kawaihae Docks 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 2 PTA to Kawaihae Docks 8 a.m. – noon

Aug. 9 PTA to Hilo Airport 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In the month of August training at PTA will consist of small unit training to include small arms qualification, light mortars gunnery, unmanned aerial systems (drones) operations and routine helicopter operations. The Hawaii Island Police will conduct small arms and canine training.

Pohakuloa Training Area would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the recent RIMPAC 2018 exercise.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa Community Liaison, Mike Donnelly, at (808) 969-2411 or michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi….

