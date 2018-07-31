MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 23, through July 29, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 15 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 654 DUI arrests compared with 669 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 0 150 Puna 6 148 Ka‘ū 0 17 Kona 6 271 South Kohala 2 55 North Kohala 1 6 Island Total 15 654

There have been 719 major accidents so far this year compared with 781 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.9 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 19 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 5.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 4.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

