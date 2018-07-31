Kilauea Eruption Update



Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. One can see the eruptive Fissure 8 near the center. July 24-31, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

In this aerial view, taken during HVO’s overflight this morning, you can follow the lava channel from fissure 8 (gas plume visible in far distance) as it wends its way toward Kapoho Crater (lower left), where it then heads south toward the ocean. Photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey The fissure 8 ocean entry and laze plume as they appeared at sunrise this morning. The Pohoiki boat ramp is visible just below the plume (slightly left of center). Photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Kīlauea Volcano’s most recent summit collapse occurred at 8:00 a.m. HST today (July 31). South Sulphur Bank, a cliff of altered, light-colored rock now more than 80 m (260 ft) high, is visible on the far caldera wall. Another area of altered rock that’s being exposed as part of the caldera floor drops is visible near the center of this image. Photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey A closer view of the area of altered rock that is being exposed as the caldera floor to the right drops down. Photo taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. One can see the eruptive fissure with Fissure 8 near the center. Webcam image taken Tuesday, July 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that earthquakes continue at Kilauea summit and fissure 8 continues to erupt lava into the perched channel, sending flows to the ocean at Ahalanui and creating a large laze plume. No overflows were reported this morning. The margin of the flow at the ocean entry has not advanced and remains approximately 500 feet from the Pohoiki boat ramp.

State Highways reports no new cracks on Highway 11 after the 8:00 am collapse event at Halemaumau crater. Between mile marker 28 and 32, motorists are advised to stay on the pavement, be alert for changing roadway conditions, and drive with caution. Motorcyclists and bicyclists should proceed with extreme caution.

The next Kilauea eruption community meeting at Pahoa High School cafeteria tonight, July 31 at 5 p.m. will feature a shortened set agenda, to allow more time for questions and answers.

The following guidelines remain in effect:

Check all utility connections of water, gas, and electricity for potential damage from earthquake activity.

Do not access the active flow field due to extreme hazard. Be aware that channel overflows and other breakouts are possible on the active flow field.

The ocean entry continues to produce a laze plume. Take precautions and stay out of the plume to avoid exposure to hydrochloric acid and glass particles, which can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Disaster assistance is available island-wide to individuals and businesses in Hawaii County that have been affected by the Kilauea eruption.

The Disaster Recovery Center has moved and is now at the Pahoa Community Center, located at 15-3016 Kauhale St., Pahoa. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Access placards are available at the Civil Defense office located at 920 Ululani Street in Hilo.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. Mail delivery has resumed for areas where roadways have reopened. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

