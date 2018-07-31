By Hawaii 24/7 Staff
Fire/rescue responded to a 1:30 p.m. alarm Tuesday (July 31) to 15-1830 15th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park for a structure fire.
Crews arrived to find a single-story 24-by-44 foot wooden home with metal roof on fire with smoke and flames showing from the rear window area. A female occupant was able to escape from the home uninjured before the arrival of firefighters.
Crews had the fire under control by 1:38 p.m. and the blaze was declared out at 1:41 p.m.
The cause of the blaze is undetermined. The Red Cross was dispatched to attend to any displaced residents from the fire.
