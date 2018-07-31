MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Governor David Y. Ige, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), and federal, state, city and community partners kicked off the state’s 9th annual Pedestrian Safety Month today (July 31) at the State Capitol with an official proclamation ceremony. Held each August, Pedestrian Safety Month strives to educate the public on good pedestrian practices and driver awareness of pedestrian movement. The month is organized by HDOT’s Walk Wise Hawaii program and features daily public and private pedestrian safety events throughout the month.

“As thousands of students head back to school, we must renew our commitment to looking out for our keiki, kupuna, and all pedestrians on our roadways,” said Gov. David Ige. “Hawaii is the first state in the nation to dedicate an entire month to pedestrian safety. Education and awareness are key to keeping our pedestrians safe.”

The month draws attention to the 22 pedestrians killed, to date, on Hawaii’s roadways in 2018, accounting for 33 percent of all roadway deaths in the state. This year the State has seen an increase in pedestrian crashes occurring during the night and early morning hours when visibility is low.

Drivers are cautioned to put down their cell phones, follow speed limits, and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections. Pedestrians should be aware that, statistically, their major dangers include not paying attention in crosswalks, jaywalking, and not being visible when walking at night.

The Walk Wise Hawaii program will offer free pedestrian clip-on lights and reflective safety bands at public events during Pedestrian Safety Month. The Walk Wise Hawaii “Seven Steps to Safety” brochure and its “Drive Wise Hawaii” brochure with safety tips for drivers regarding pedestrian movement will also be available at Pedestrian Safety Month events. For more information or to download the brochures and calendar visit www.hidot.hawaii.gov

As part of the ceremony, Governor Ige bestowed the first Walk Wise Hawaii pedestrian safety patches to Girl Scouts of Hawaii troops who completed service projects in educating the public on good pedestrian practices. These Oahu Girl Scouts represent dozens of troops around the State making a difference in the community by sharing key Walk Wise Hawaii safety tips with the public.

Pedestrian Safety Month public partners include the Federal Highway Administration – Hawaii Division, the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services; all County police departments; the Honolulu Police Department’s Community Policing Teams; and Neighborhood Security Watch Teams; and Safe Routes to School.

Private partners include DTRIC Insurance, Farmers Insurance, Girls Scouts of Hawai‘i, and HMSA. Pedestrian-related community events and campaigns will be taking place throughout the month to encourage safe pedestrian behaviors and raise driver awareness of pedestrians.

To view the Pedestrian Safety Month calendar of events, please click here. For more information on Walk Wise Hawaii and a list of Pedestrian Safety Month events, call (808) 587-2160 or visit www.facebook.com/WalkWiseHawai…

About Walk Wise Hawaii

Walk Wise Hawaii is a public education program focusing on pedestrian safety and driver awareness of pedestrians and is sponsored by the HDOT through its “Safe Communities” program with funding from the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA). Walk Wise Hawaii has employed extensive outreach methods including partnerships with public and private entities since its inception in 2003.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



