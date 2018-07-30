MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announces the funeral service for Fallen Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, killed in the line of duty on, (July 17). He is survived by his wife Casey and three children.

The service will be held on:

Date:

Saturday, (August 4).

Location:

Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium

323 Manono Street,

Hilo, Hawaii 96720

Family only Visitation:

7:30-8:30 a.m.

First Responder & Dignitary Visitation:

8:30-10 a.m.

Service:

10-11:30 a.m.

Public Viewing:

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Although the event is open to the public, visitation with the Kaliloa family will be limited to immediate family members, close friends, dignitaries, First Responder personnel and their families. At the conclusion of the funeral service members of the public will be allowed access to the lower level of the Auditorium and viewing of the display.

A funeral procession will follow the service leaving the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium at 12:30 p.m., traveling out to the Pāhoa Police Station and returning to Hilo passing the Hilo Police Station and ending at the Homelani Memorial. The funeral procession is limited to family members and Puna District patrol officers.

Tentatively at 2 p.m., a burial service will take place at Homelani Memorial inclusive of a 21-gun salute to the fallen officer and an aerial dropping of flowers, (weather permitting), the burial service is open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



