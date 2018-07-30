MEDIA RELEASE

On Tuesday (July 31) from 12 noon through 1:30 p.m., Hawaiʻi Island police will be shutting down Highway 11 between Kukui Camp Road and North Kulani Road in Mountain View, for investigative purposes.

At Highway 11 and North Kulani Road intersection, no traffic will be allowed Northbound towards Keaʻau, and on Highway 11 and Kukui Camp Road intersection, no traffic will be allowed Southbound towards Volcano. Officers will be posted at those two locations for traffic control, and as soon as the investigation is completed the road will be reopened.

Hawaiʻi Island police thank you for your patience and understanding.

