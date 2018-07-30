MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation invites anglers to register for the 22nd Annual ‘Ohana Shoreline Fishing Tournament that will be held August 17-19, 2018.

Completed registration forms must be turned in to the Recreation Division office at 799 Pi’ilani Street in Hilo, or postmarked by Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Registration forms received or postmarked after July 31, 2018, will be returned. Registration forms, along with tournament rules, are available at County Parks and Recreation facilities islandwide, S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, J. Hara Store in Kurtistown and Hawaiian Island Creations in Waimea. The forms can also be found online at: www.hawaiicounty.gov/pr-recrea….

Weigh-ins will be conducted from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018, at the Honokaa Sports Complex, 45-451 Akia Street, Honokaa, HI.

Separate divisions are offered for keiki 5 to 12 years old, teens, men, women, kupuna 55 years and older, and ‘ohana or families. There will also be a barbless circle hook challenge. Entry fee is $25 or $30 depending on division. Please make checks payable to County of Hawaii Director of Finance.

Prizes and awards will be presented for at least 7 heaviest fish in each of the six divisions.

For more information please call Rodney Cambra at (808) 963-5302, Jayme Carvalho at (808) 936-4285, or the Recreation office at (808) 961-8740.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



