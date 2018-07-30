MEDIA RELEASE

Pāhoa, HI – Short-term food assistance will soon be available for families affected by the East

Hawai‘i Kilauea volcanic eruption through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance

Program (D-SNAP). The State of Hawai‘i Department of Human Services (DHS) will accept

applications in Hilo and Kailua-Kona beginning Wednesday, July 25, 2018

“East Hawai‘i residents face daily disruptions to their lives from the lava flow, and D-SNAP is

another option for our teams on the ground to get community members the help they need.

County, state and federal partners are continuing to work closely together to provide this

important piece of relief,” said Governor David Ige.

D-SNAP benefits are typically available within 72 hours of approval, providing quick relief for

families in need. These benefits, issued via an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, can be

used to purchase food at grocery stores and other retailers that accept SNAP. Households who

qualify may receive one month of benefits, equivalent to the maximum amount of benefits

normally issued to a SNAP household of their size.

To apply for D-SNAP, visit application sites located at:

South Hilo Processing Center, 1990 Kinoole Street, Suite 109

West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

Individuals and families may apply for D-SNAP from July 25, 2018 through August 2, 2018. DHS

offices are open weekdays 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sundays. DHS will

provide D-SNAP signs at facilities to help residents quickly find the entrance and get assistance.

Additional information about D-SNAP is available below. Residents may also get more

information by calling (808) 981-2754.

More information about D-SNAP

Eligibility:

To be eligible, DHS families impacted by the Kīlauea East Rift Zone event must have resided or

worked in the following East Hawai‘i areas during the identified disaster period of May 3 – June

29, 2018:

Leilani Estates;

Lanipuna Gardens;

Kapoho Vacationland;

Kapoho Beach Lots;

Highway 130 near Ala‘ili Road and Kamā‘ili Road;

Highway 132;

Noni Farms Road;

Farm Lots and Farm Lots Kapoho;

Papaya Farms Road;

Wa‘a Wa‘a, and

Nānāwale Estates.

How to Apply:

Households impacted by the disaster can complete a simplified application. DHS also

encourages households not normally eligible for traditional SNAP to apply. They may qualify for

D-SNAP as a result of disaster-related expenses such as loss of income, damage to property,

relocation expenses, and, in some cases, loss of food due to power outages.

Applicants should be prepared to provide a photo I.D. or other proof of identification, proof of

residence or employment in the disaster area described above, and information about income,

resources and disaster expenses.

Existing SNAP Clients:

Households currently participating in SNAP are not eligible to receive D-SNAP but may apply for

supplemental benefits during the D-SNAP application period. SNAP households with disaster

losses and whose SNAP benefits are less than the monthly maximum benefit can request to

receive supplements to bring their SNAP benefits up to the maximum allotment for their

household size.

Fraud Penalties:

Applicants must present their household circumstances correctly. Persons who purposely

provide wrong information on a D-SNAP application will be denied benefits and legal action may

be taken.

It is illegal to receive D-SNAP benefits twice for the same disaster. Households applying for D-

SNAP more than once will be referred to fraud investigators for review.

All D-SNAP applications will be reviewed to ensure that their household is not participating in

SNAP and that they have not already applied for and received D-SNAP benefits for this disaster.

