MEDIA RELEASE

The three individuals initially arrested for Hindering Prosecution on Friday, (July 20), have been charged.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continued to investigate the incident on South Point Road in Ka‘ū during which wanted fugitive Justin Waiki shot and injured a Hawaiʻi Police Department Special Response Team Sergeant.

35-year-old Jorge Pagan-Torres and 30-year-old Malia Lajala, both of Hilo, and 29-year-old Krystle Ferreira, of Kamuela, were arrested at the scene for Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree. They were transported to and held at, the Kealakehe Police Station pending continuing investigation.

Detectives recovered the vehicle used in this incident and upon search warrant execution recovered several items to include numerous rounds of unspent ammunition, 0.9 grams of a black tar-like substance suspected to be heroin, 0.1 grams of a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine and approximately $620 in cash. At the scene, detectives also recovered a .38 caliber revolver that had previously been reported stolen in, (March).

Sunday (July 22), at 1:30 p.m., detectives charged Pagan-Torres, Lajala, and Ferreira with one count each of accomplice to Attempted Murder in the First Degree, accomplice to Place to Keep – Revolver, Hindering Prosecution in the First Degree, and Criminal Conspiracy. Also, Pagan-Torres was charged with two counts of Probation Violation, and Lajala was charged with two counts of Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the Third Degree.

There is no bail set, and all three individuals remain in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending their initial court appearance this morning, (July 23), at the Kona District Court.

Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to contact Detective Jerome Manuel of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, via email at Jerome.manuel@hawaiicounty.gov, or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262.

