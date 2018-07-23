MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Police Department announces the funeral service for Fallen Officer Bronson Kaimana Kaliloa, killed in the line of duty on, (July 17). He is survived by his wife Casey and three children.

The original venue has been changed to a larger one anticipating a large attendance. The service will be held on:

Date:

August 4, 2018 (Saturday)

Location:

Hilo Civic Auditorium

323 Manono Street

Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720

Family only Visitation: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

General Visitation: 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Service: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Kaliloa family has opened the event up to the public. Following the service there will be a funeral procession leaving the Civic Auditorium, traveling out to the Puna District passing the Pahoa Police Station, and then back into Hilo passing the Central Hilo Police Station and ending at Homelani Cemetery for the burial service to follow. The funeral procession will be limited to family members and first responders; however, the burial service will be open to the public as well.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



