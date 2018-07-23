MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of July 16, through July 22, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 11 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 639 DUI arrests compared with 647 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.2 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 4 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 0 150 Puna 7 142 Ka‘ū 0 17 Kona 2 265 South Kohala 1 53 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 11 639

There have been 694 major accidents so far this year compared with 757 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.3 percent.

To date, there were 18 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities, compared with 19 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 5.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 4.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



