MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are continuing the investigation into individuals who may have provided assistance to Justin Waiki while on the run after he shot and killed Officer Bronson Kaliloa, (July 17), on Highway 11 in Mt. View.

Sought at this time are 31-year-old Joey Ikaka Camacho (no known address), 47-year-old Shaun Candaroma of Hilo, 26-year-old Pomaikai Martin of Kings Landing and 27-year-old Latoya Poepoe-Spalding also of Kings Landing.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals to contact Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or William.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

