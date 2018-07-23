MEDIA RELEASE

On (July 22), at 2:30 p.m., Harvey Damo was arrested and charged for two counts each of Terroristic Threatening 1st, Resisting Order to Stop, and Reckless Endangering, and one count each of Theft 4th and Criminal Property Damage 4th. This is in addition to his previous charge for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle. His total bail was set at $54,000. Damo remains in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending his initial court appearance at the Kona District Court this morning, (July 23).

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Pernell Hanoa at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or via email at Pernell.Hanoa@hawaiicounty.gov.

