MEDIA RELEASE

The investigation is continuing into the most recent shooting that occurred on South Point Road in Kaʻū which resulted in the death of Justin Waiki. The case is being handled by the Area II Criminal Investigation Section. The SRT sergeant shot is recovering nicely at Hilo Medical Center and presently is in stable condition.

The female party who was shot in the vehicle at the scene is 35-years-old and still being treated at Hilo Medical Center for her injuries. Other than receiving a gunshot wound to the leg area, she has a broken femur.

The firearm used by Justin Waiki to shoot the SRT sergeant was a 38 revolver, that firearm was reported stolen from a residence in, (March 2018).

The vehicle used to transport Waiki on South Point Road was a Toyota 4-runner, registered to the parents of the passenger Krystle Ferreira.

We are continuing to investigate any leads relative to any individuals who may have assisted Justin Waiki, to include transporting him as well as providing him a place to stay while he was wanted.

The three individuals arrested for Hindering Prosecution in the 1st Degree, have not been charged yet, that offense itself is a class C felony punishable up to 5 years in jail.

We also ask if anyone has information relative to this case, or any information on anyone assisting Waiki during this period, is asked to call Detective Jerome Manuel of the Criminal Investigation Section, he can be reached at (808) 326-4646 ext. 262, or email at Jerome.Manuel@hawaiicounty.gov.

