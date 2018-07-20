MEDIA RELEASE

On (July 20), acting on information received on suspect Justin Waiki, police responded to the area of South Point in the Kaʻū district.

At about 2:45 p.m., police officers established a checkpoint where officers stopped an SUV. Members of the Department’s Special Response Team, (SRT), were conducting checks within the vehicle when the suspect, Justin Waiki opened fire wounding an officer. Officers present returned fire resulting in the death of Waiki.

The wounded officer, an SRT Sergeant, is a police veteran with 12 years of service. He was taken by Fire Rescue to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

During the gunfire, a female who was hiding in the SUV was shot and also taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment.

Three other individuals, who are suspected in aiding the suspect were arrested at the scene for Hindering Prosecution in the first degree and remain in custody at this time.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



