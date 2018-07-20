MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are still searching for Justin Waiki for the murder of Officer Bonson K. Kaliloa who was fatally shot in Mountain View on Tuesday evening, (July 17), while on duty.

Rewards for Justin Waiki’s capture is now at $30,000; $10,000 from the FBI, $10,000 from U.S. Marshalls and $10,000 from Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). Earlier today, (July 20), Islandwide Crime Stoppers added another $2,000 increasing the total award for Waiki to $32,000 for his capture and arrest.

Waiki is considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the departments number at (808) 935-3311 or for those who wish to remain anonymous call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.

